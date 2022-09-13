Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 463,212 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 187.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 709,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,212 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Guardant Health worth $47,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 215,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,292 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at $952,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Guardant Health news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. OTR Global lowered shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.75.

Shares of NASDAQ GH traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.04. 36,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,838. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $132.87.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($1.00). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 99.90% and a negative net margin of 135.03%. The firm had revenue of $109.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.12 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

