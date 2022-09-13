Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 284,868 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 547,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284,868 shares during the period. Dollar Tree accounts for 1.0% of Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $87,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after purchasing an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,881,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,565,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,253,000. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

DLTR traded down $6.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.45. 108,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,136. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.79 and a 200 day moving average of $157.74. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

