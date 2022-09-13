Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Takes Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,505,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,167,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Snap by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 7,114,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,062,000 after buying an additional 2,552,816 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 2.8% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 51,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Snap in the first quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Snap by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 895,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,224,000 after purchasing an additional 40,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerson Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Snap by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Point Capital LP now owns 109,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 44,542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.80. 1,498,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,567,096. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.34 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.82.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.04). Snap had a negative net margin of 18.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,559,594.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Snap news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 37,740 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $463,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,449,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,795,905.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 6,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $80,011.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,505 shares in the company, valued at $13,559,594.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,199,896 shares of company stock worth $12,501,449.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $41.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Snap from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.86.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

