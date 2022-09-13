Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,134 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned 0.13% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $58,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 44.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 125.6% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $788.00 to $770.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $758.43.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total transaction of $217,386.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,254,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas Mcfall sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $217,386.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $4,254,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.11, for a total transaction of $10,846,650.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,582 shares in the company, valued at $202,168,540.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 51,444 shares of company stock valued at $37,192,687 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded down $28.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $699.05. 16,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 369,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $699.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $671.10. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $750.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

