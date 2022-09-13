AMEPAY 24 Hour Volume Reaches $64,304.00 (AME)

AMEPAY (AME) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One AMEPAY coin can now be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, AMEPAY has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. AMEPAY has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $64,304.00 worth of AMEPAY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AMEPAY

AMEPAY launched on June 4th, 2020. AMEPAY’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. AMEPAY’s official website is amepay.io. AMEPAY’s official Twitter account is @ame_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AMEPAY Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AMEPAY is an upcoming payment solution provider that aims to harness the power of blockchain technology and cryptocurrency to offer merchants and customers around the world a completely decentralized and optimized transaction mechanism. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMEPAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMEPAY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AMEPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

