American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by Maple Capital Management Inc.

Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,331 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises 2.1% of Maple Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in American Express by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 4,982 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in American Express by 223.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 243,631 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $39,858,000 after purchasing an additional 168,393 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.28. The stock had a trading volume of 118,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,525. American Express has a 1 year low of $134.12 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.50 and its 200-day moving average is $163.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Edward Jones raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.