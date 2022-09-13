American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.31–$0.24 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $145.10 million-$148.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.24 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APEI. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Public Education from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ APEI traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.75. 888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,247. American Public Education has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $26.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a positive return on equity of 2.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Public Education will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 9.8% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 21.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the second quarter worth approximately $249,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 668,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,808,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 40.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

