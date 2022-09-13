American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) CEO Ido Schoenberg Sells 259,000 Shares

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 259,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $1,129,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,803,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,864,624.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Ido Schoenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 12th, Ido Schoenberg sold 50,943 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $216,507.75.

On Monday, August 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85.

On Friday, July 1st, Ido Schoenberg sold 300,000 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total value of $1,317,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Ido Schoenberg sold 136,472 shares of American Well stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $629,135.92.

AMWL stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.03. 1,917,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,481. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.04. American Well Co. has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.40.

American Well ( NYSE:AMWL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.13 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 90.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Well by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in American Well by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in American Well by 605.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in American Well during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on American Well from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Truist Financial started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

