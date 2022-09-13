AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Regatta Capital Group LLC

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $1,655,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,596,926.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 2.9 %

AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $143.49. 15,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,345. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.39. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.68 and a fifty-two week high of $167.19.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.06. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 21.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen dropped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Argus increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.55.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.