AMLT (AMLT) Market Cap Achieves $1.23 Million

AMLT (AMLT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last seven days, AMLT has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. AMLT has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $474.00 worth of AMLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AMLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT Coin Profile

AMLT’s launch date was November 10th, 2017. AMLT’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 392,735,243 coins. AMLT’s official Twitter account is @AMLT_Token. AMLT’s official website is amlt.coinfirm.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinfirm is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It provides the tools for the user to execute digital-assets transactions through the Blockchain, on the platform. In order to assist on the transactions risk management, Coinfirm offers the users two transaction reports for free, the Ongoing Monitoring and the Standard Reports. Enterprise Reports are available for users at the platform for 12.50 USD.The AMLT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Coinfirm. The token can be used for prepaid services as well as to grant users the access rights of the platform. Additionally, users can provide data and ratings on other Coinfirm market participants thought the AMLT token mechanism.”

