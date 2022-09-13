Analysts Set ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) PT at GBX 2,204.62

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,076.54 ($25.09).

ASC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 1,400 ($16.92) price target on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($18.12) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of ASOS from GBX 2,500 ($30.21) to GBX 1,800 ($21.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday.

Shares of ASC opened at GBX 722 ($8.72) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £721.57 million and a PE ratio of 2,455.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 900.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,244.45. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621 ($7.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,440.01 ($41.57). The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ASOS Company Profile

In other news, insider Jørgen Lindemann acquired 57,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 854 ($10.32) per share, for a total transaction of £490,127.68 ($592,227.74).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

