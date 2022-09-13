Analysts Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Target Price at $34.40

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.40.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOS shares. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Canada Goose to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of GOOS opened at $19.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $16.65 and a 1-year high of $53.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canada Goose

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Canada Goose by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Canada Goose by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Canada Goose by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Canada Goose

(Get Rating)

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.