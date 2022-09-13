Analysts Set Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Price Target at $161.25

Shares of Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.25.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Flughafen Zürich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cheuvreux lowered Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Flughafen Zürich from CHF 150 to CHF 155 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Flughafen Zürich Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FLGZY opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. Flughafen Zürich has a one year low of $5.89 and a one year high of $7.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53.

About Flughafen Zürich

Flughafen Zürich AG owns and operates the Zurich in Switzerland. It provides infrastructure and services related to flight operations, including the runway system, apron zones, passenger zones in the terminals, freight operations, passenger handling and services, and safety; support for passengers with reduced mobility; and check-in areas and facilities, baggage sorting and handling system, aircraft power supply system, handling apron areas, and the related services.

