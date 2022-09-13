Analysts Set IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) PT at C$50.33

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IGM shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.
IGM Financial Stock Up 1.2 %
IGM stock opened at C$37.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.88 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29. IGM Financial has a 1-year low of C$33.80 and a 1-year high of C$51.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$38.97.
About IGM Financial
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
