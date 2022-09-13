Analysts Set Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Price Target at $13.17

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABPGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.17.

A number of analysts recently commented on LABP shares. Raymond James lowered Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Landos Biopharma from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Landos Biopharma

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 119.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Landos Biopharma by 14.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 80.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 25,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 49,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of LABP stock opened at $1.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04. Landos Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17.

Landos Biopharma Company Profile

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate in development include omilancor, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic candidate that targets lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and eosinophilic esophagitis; NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1 (NOD-like), a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and LABP-104, an orally-active and systemically bioavailable small molecule therapeutic candidate that targets LANCL2 agonist for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

