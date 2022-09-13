Analysts Set Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Price Target at $367.60

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $365.60.

LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Linde in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of LIN stock opened at $294.51 on Tuesday. Linde has a 1 year low of $265.12 and a 1 year high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $146.77 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.99 and its 200-day moving average is $302.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Linde will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Linde’s payout ratio is 67.83%.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 134.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Linde during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 58.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.