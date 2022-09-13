Analysts Set Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Target Price at $69.33

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.33.

LPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 19,231 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,073 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $56.10 on Tuesday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52-week low of $49.98 and a 52-week high of $79.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.25 and a 200 day moving average of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 94.18% and a net margin of 30.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

