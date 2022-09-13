Analysts Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target at $18.38

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several research firms have weighed in on VZIO. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of VIZIO from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of VIZIO to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of VIZIO to $15.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th.

In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,906,118 shares in the company, valued at $134,658,194.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 4,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $54,389.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,906,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,658,194.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julia S. Gouw sold 7,471 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total value of $93,536.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,183.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,019,755 shares of company stock valued at $10,084,878 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $818,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 40,075 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in VIZIO by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 87,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VIZIO by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 404,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 22,383 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of VIZIO by 296.2% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 792,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,398,000 after acquiring an additional 592,467 shares in the last quarter. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VIZIO stock opened at $12.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.41. VIZIO has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. VIZIO had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $408.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

