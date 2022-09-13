Angling Direct (LON:ANG) Trading 3.2% Higher

Angling Direct PLC (LON:ANG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 32 ($0.39). 76,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 149,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.37).

Angling Direct Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £24.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 800.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 36.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 44.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Keen purchased 7,775 shares of Angling Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, for a total transaction of £2,643.50 ($3,194.18).

Angling Direct Company Profile

Angling Direct plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fishing tackle products and equipment in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers baits and additives, bait accessories, bait boats, bait boxes, bait making equipment, barrows and trolleys, bed chair accessories, bed chairs, bite alarms, bivvies and shelters, bivvy accessories, books, buckets and riddles, catapult spares, catapults, chairs, clothing, and cooking equipment.

