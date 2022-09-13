Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.67

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.67 and last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 1136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.
The company has a market capitalization of $719.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.
In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,549.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
