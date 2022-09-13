Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.67

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $37.67 and last traded at $37.67, with a volume of 1136 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.76.

Anterix Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $719.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anterix

In other news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,000,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 34,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,549.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Anterix

Anterix Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Anterix during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Anterix in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Anterix by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

