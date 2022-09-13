Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

ANTO has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($12.69) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,410 ($17.04) to GBX 1,350 ($16.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,460 ($17.64) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,345.56 ($16.26).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,215.50 ($14.69) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,114.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,366.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.02, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 971.20 ($11.74) and a one year high of GBX 1,799.50 ($21.74). The company has a market cap of £11.98 billion and a PE ratio of 1,599.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. Antofagasta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.70%.

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

