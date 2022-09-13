API3 One Day Trading Volume Tops $15.06 Million (API3)

API3 (API3) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. One API3 coin can now be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00008278 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $94.38 million and approximately $15.06 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

API3 Coin Profile

API3’s genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 coins and its circulating supply is 56,547,601 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for API3 is api3.org. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling API3

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

