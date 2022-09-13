Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This is an increase from Apollo Tactical Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

AIF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,712. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $13.26. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.98 and a 1 year high of $16.09.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In other news, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 4,000 shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Barry J. Cohen acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.32 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,026.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Barry J. Cohen bought 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.31 per share, for a total transaction of $31,427.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,287.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 7,882 shares of company stock worth $97,081 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AIF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 258,268 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 96,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the second quarter worth $49,000.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

