Apollon Market Cap Reaches $3,028.51 (XAP)

Apollon (XAP) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Apollon has traded down 45.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollon has a market cap of $3,028.51 and approximately $6.00 worth of Apollon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Apollon Profile

Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Apollon’s total supply is 149,359,882 coins and its circulating supply is 148,585,276 coins. Apollon’s official Twitter account is @apollonxap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollon is apollon.one. The Reddit community for Apollon is https://reddit.com/r/Apollon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Apollon

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollon (XAP) is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Apollon features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Additionally, there is a XAP wallet compatible for Windows, Mac, and Linux available for download on the platform..online.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

