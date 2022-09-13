Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Director Acquires $142,156.80 in Stock

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) Director William C. Green purchased 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $142,156.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,068.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE ABR traded down $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.79. 1,646,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,231,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.82. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The company has a current ratio of 42.12, a quick ratio of 42.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.91.

Arbor Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.55%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arbor Realty Trust

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.2% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 74,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

