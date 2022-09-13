ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ARCB. StockNews.com raised ArcBest from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ArcBest to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens lifted their price objective on ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

ArcBest Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $78.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.61.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.39. ArcBest had a return on equity of 33.83% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ArcBest

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in ArcBest by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

