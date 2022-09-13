argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Gap Up to $388.36

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $388.36, but opened at $396.97. argenx shares last traded at $385.11, with a volume of 499 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on argenx from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on argenx from $404.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on argenx from $460.00 to $471.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on argenx from $375.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on argenx from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.50.

argenx Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.61 and a 200-day moving average of $335.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On argenx

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($3.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.76) by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $85.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 49.45% and a negative net margin of 538.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 69.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 32.1% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of argenx by 13.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in argenx by 5.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in argenx by 112.5% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

