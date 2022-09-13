Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.17–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $124.39 million.

Arlo Technologies Price Performance

ARLO stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,334. Arlo Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.44.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $118.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Arlo Technologies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $175,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 682,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,285.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Prashant Aggarwal sold 122,636 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $981,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,397 shares in the company, valued at $219,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 182,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,436,338 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 70.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Arlo Technologies in the second quarter worth about $82,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Arlo Technologies by 27.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Arlo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 73.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.