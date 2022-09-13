Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Down 6.8%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 43,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,195,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARVL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.
Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.
