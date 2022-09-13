Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Shares Down 6.8%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) was down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.03. Approximately 43,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,195,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ARVL shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Cowen reduced their price target on Arrival from $12.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.11.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arrival by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrival in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Arrival by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Arrival engages in the research and development, and design of commercial electric vehicles (EVs), EVs components, robotic manufacturing processes for EVs, and associated software in the United Kingdom, the United States, Russia, and internationally. Its products portfolio includes commercial EV vans, buses, and cars.

