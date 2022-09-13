Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT) Short Interest Update

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ:DWAT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 475.0% from the August 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

DWAT stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.64. 732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990. Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

