Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, an increase of 501.8% from the August 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 44.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ARTW traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.32. The stock had a trading volume of 20,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,211. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 million, a PE ratio of 46.41 and a beta of 0.27. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $7.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.28 million for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 2.30%.

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

