Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ashland in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $122.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ashland from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Ashland from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.33.

NYSE:ASH traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $101.10. The stock had a trading volume of 548,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,235. Ashland has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.84.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Ashland had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ashland will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Ashland announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,197,000 after acquiring an additional 28,967 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ashland by 35.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ashland by 85.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 11,932 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences; Personal Care & Household; Specialty Additives; and Intermediates and Solvents segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

