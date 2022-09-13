AT&T (NYSE:T) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on T. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.
Shares of AT&T stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.83. The company had a trading volume of 42,190,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,814,730. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $119.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.1% during the first quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.2% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
