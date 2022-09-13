Aurox Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $241,560.00 (URUS)

Aurox (URUS) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for about $17.49 or 0.00084802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aurox has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Aurox has a market capitalization of $9.13 million and approximately $241,560.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aurox alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,623.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00075092 BTC.

Aurox Profile

URUS is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aurox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aurox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.