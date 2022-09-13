Automata Network (ATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.12 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $26.12 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.
Automata Network Coin Profile
Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.
