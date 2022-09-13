Automata Network (ATA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.12 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC on major exchanges. Automata Network has a market cap of $26.12 million and approximately $4.70 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.95 or 0.00818574 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00014914 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork.

Buying and Selling Automata Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Automata Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

