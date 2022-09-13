Autonio Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $367,050.76 and $49,246.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004917 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002322 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00815167 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016043 BTC.
Autonio Coin Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official website is auton.io.
Buying and Selling Autonio
