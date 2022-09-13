Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Position Increased by Portolan Capital Management LLC

Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 739,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305,963 shares during the period. Avid Technology makes up about 2.1% of Portolan Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Portolan Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avid Technology were worth $25,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 12,291.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Avid Technology in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avid Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Insider Activity at Avid Technology

Avid Technology Stock Down 0.9 %

In other Avid Technology news, SVP Tom J. A. Cordiner sold 9,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $254,326.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 229,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Avid Technology stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.08. 9,486 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,832. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $37.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.83.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.44% and a negative return on equity of 35.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

