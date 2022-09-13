Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.04-$0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $131.00 million-$141.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $145.40 million.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Azenta to $68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Azenta from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Azenta from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

AZTA stock traded down $2.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. 438,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,435. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.14. Azenta has a 1 year low of $49.78 and a 1 year high of $124.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.54.

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.70 million. Azenta had a net margin of 391.34% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Azenta will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Matthew Mcmanus purchased 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, for a total transaction of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson bought 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $250,647.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,794,901.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew Mcmanus bought 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $501,543.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 29,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,506.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $172,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $4,451,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $3,697,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $6,091,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Azenta during the 2nd quarter worth $736,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

