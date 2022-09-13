B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th.

B2Gold has a payout ratio of 45.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect B2Gold to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.0%.

BTG stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,324,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,023,380. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold has a twelve month low of $2.91 and a twelve month high of $5.07.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $381.99 million during the quarter. B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. Research analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BTG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered B2Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in B2Gold by 215.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,336,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381,243 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in B2Gold by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,786,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,108,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,367 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 4,181,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 180.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 769,046 shares in the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

