Bancor Market Capitalization Tops $94.30 Million (BNT)

Bancor (BNT) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Bancor has a market cap of $94.30 million and approximately $10.64 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bancor coin can now be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bancor has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bancor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,623.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00053344 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012994 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00064929 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004845 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00075092 BTC.

Bancor Profile

Bancor (BNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 199,436,210 coins. Bancor’s official message board is blog.bancor.network. The official website for Bancor is bancor.network. The Reddit community for Bancor is /r/Bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @bancor and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bancor

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bancor Protocol is a blockchain-based system for discovery and a liquidity mechanism supporting multiple smart contract platforms. The flexibility of these blockchains allows tokens to be locked in reserve and to issue smart tokens on the Bancor system, enabling anyone to instantly purchase or liquidate the smart token in exchange for any of its reserve tokens. A trading protocol, empowering traders, liquidity providers & developers to participate in an open financial marketplace with no barriers to entry. No one needs permission to use the open-source Bancor Protocol. Bancor is owned and operated by its community as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO). The Bancor Protocol is governed via a democratic and transparent voting system which allows all stakeholders to get involved and shape Bancor’s future. The BNT is the first smart token on the Bancor system and it will hold a single reserve in Ether. Other smart tokens, by using BNT as one of their reserves, connect to the BNT network. The BNT establishes network dynamics where increased demand for any of the network’s smart tokens increases demand for the common BNT, benefiting all other smart tokens holding it in reserve. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bancor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bancor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bancor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bancor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.