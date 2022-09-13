Bank of America Lowers Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target to $182.00

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $185.00 to $182.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered Penske Automotive Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $124.60.

PAG opened at $112.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.12 and a 200-day moving average of $108.53. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.51 and a fifty-two week high of $126.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 5.28%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.68%.

In related news, Director John Barr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $580,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $427,448.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 41,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

