Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded to Outperform by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BKRIY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.10 ($7.24) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €8.50 ($8.67) to €9.40 ($9.59) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €7.00 ($7.14) to €7.20 ($7.35) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.18) to €10.00 ($10.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Ireland Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.43.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $7.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $7.77.

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

