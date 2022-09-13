Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 180 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 180 ($2.17) price objective by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BARC. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 240 ($2.90) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 369 ($4.46) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 247.67 ($2.99).

Shares of LON:BARC traded down GBX 0.36 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 173.60 ($2.10). The company had a trading volume of 43,641,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,610,020. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 161.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 158.88. The company has a market capitalization of £27.81 billion and a PE ratio of 559.99. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 219.60 ($2.65).

In other Barclays news, insider C.S. Venkatakrishnan sold 114,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.96), for a total value of £185,872.32 ($224,591.98).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

