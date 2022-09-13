Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Baudax Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BXRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, an increase of 1,008.2% from the August 15th total of 231,000 shares. Currently, 32.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Baudax Bio Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Baudax Bio stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.32. 13,186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,073. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Baudax Bio has a twelve month low of $0.30 and a twelve month high of $24.70.

Get Baudax Bio alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Baudax Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Baudax Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $814,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Baudax Bio by 117.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 237,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 128,400 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baudax Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. 21.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Baudax Bio

Separately, Noble Financial lowered their target price on Baudax Bio to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

(Get Rating)

Baudax Bio, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMB) that is in phase II clinical trial; BX2000, an ultra- short acting NMBA, which is in phase I clinical trial; BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent; and Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baudax Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baudax Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.