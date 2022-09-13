Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Shares of Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BEPTF – Get Rating) were down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 3,138 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 8,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup downgraded Beach Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Beach Energy Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.
Beach Energy Company Profile
Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Beach Energy (BEPTF)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.