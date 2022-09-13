Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 288,310 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 139.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288,310 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $37,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,996,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,193,000 after purchasing an additional 890,148 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,311 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,796,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,271,000 after acquiring an additional 25,032 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,420,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,739 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,347,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHM traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,606. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $83.73.

