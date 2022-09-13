Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 241.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,109 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125,314 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 0.7% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,211,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.95.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD traded down $13.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.68. The stock had a trading volume of 152,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,827. The stock has a market cap of $290.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.92 and a 200-day moving average of $302.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

