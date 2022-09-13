Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $28.37 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,621 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $28,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $752,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 309,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,127,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,405,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 110,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

IEFA stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 9,604,994 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.23.

