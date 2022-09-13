Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 136,384 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,384 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 1.3% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $92,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.26.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $10.05 on Tuesday, hitting $135.00. 1,491,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,686,264. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.70 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $336.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.39 and a 200 day moving average of $191.49.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

