Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Purchases 477,535 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 583.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 559,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477,535 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $59,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Lpwm LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% during the first quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.10. 187,083 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,827,993. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $98.86 and a 1 year high of $116.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.52.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

